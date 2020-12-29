6,00,000 ZU cards issued to BRT commuters: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has so far issued 6,00,000 ZU cards to commuters since its start from August 13 proving the popularity of the bus service among masses.

Spokesman, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Tuesday said the service was providing quality transport facility at a nominal rate, adding, Rs ten was charged for the first 10 kilometers while the next five kilometers cost only Rs five extra to the passenger.

In a media statement, he said BRT was the third generation best commuting facility, having all essential requirements.

For the first time in Pakistan, he continued environment friendly hybrid buses were introduced through BRT in Peshawar.

The service was providing travelling facilities from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. without any break to its consumers. From every two to four minutes, he said a BRT bus reaches its station to pick the passengers.

Besides, the main route of 27 kilometers, he informed that four feeder routes of BRT were also started for the convenience of the public.

He said under BRT project, compensation to owners of the old buses and scrapping process of discarded transport has also been started.

The BRT spokesman informed that work on ZU mobile Application was also near to completion and it would soon be released for the general public.

The BRT service, he said, was strictly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for coronavirus and traveling in BRT buses was surely linked with wearing protective masks.

He said despite closure of educational institutions due to coronavirus, around 130000 people were utilizing BRT on a daily basis. Since the start of BRT, he informed over eight million people have traveled in BRT.

He was of the view that BRT was the safest, reliable and cheapest commuting facility for the people, especially for women, children and students.

The BRT service was being monitored through CCTV round the clock. He said special awareness activities were being conducted in assistance with Provincial Ombudsman for women, sports Department and other civil and government functionaries.

The Spokesman added that the helpline of BRT was operational for its consumers 16 hours a day.