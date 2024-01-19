Open Menu

6000kg Mislabeled Cooking Oil, 800 Litres Adulterated Milk Discarded

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday confiscated and discarded 6000kg of mislabeled cooking oil and 800 litres of adulterated milk during raids in the Nowshera and Hangu districts.

The spokesman of the authority said here that a team of the Food authority visited wholesalers and distributors of cooking oil in Jahangira, district Nowshera. The team recovered nearly 6,000 kg of mislabeled cooking oil of different brands and sealed a warehouse.

Similarly, an inspection team in district Hangu recovered and discarded 800 litres of adulterated milk and sealed the shop while imposing a fine on the vendor.

