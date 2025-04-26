601 Temporary Structures Removed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Lahore district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, intensified its anti-encroachment campaign across the city, and demolished 601 temporary and 57 permanent illegal structures.
According to a spokesperson, the large-scale operation, carried out with the support of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), cleared encroachments from eight major areas of the city. Authorities seized 24 truckloads of goods during the operation, aiming to restore access to broader roads and improve urban mobility for citizens.
Encroachments were eliminated from Data Town, Mozang Road, and Ganga Ram areas. Similar clean-up drives were completed in Lytton Road, Shahdara, and Begum Kot, while illegal setups on Windala Road, Township, and Gulshan Ravi were also dismantled.
In residential areas, 10 nomadic settlements were relocated, and 14 stray cattle were captured.
Multiple warning notices were issued to violators, and four First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against individuals responsible for serious breaches.
Metropolitan Officer Regulation (Headquarters) Kashif Jaleel visited Township Market to inspect the operation firsthand. Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Shahid Abbas Kathia also personally supervised the enforcement activities.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said the operation had not only removed obstacles from public spaces but also greatly enhanced the city’s visual appeal. He reiterated that, following Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, Lahore will be transformed into an encroachment-free city.
The anti-encroachment operations are ongoing under the direct supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, with the district administration and the Metropolitan Corporation fully mobilized to sustain the momentum.
