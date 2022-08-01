UrduPoint.com

602 Cases Handled In July: Rescue 1122 Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

602 cases handled in July: Rescue 1122 Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided its services in 602 emergency cases during the month of July, according to its monthly performance report issued here on Monday.

Briefing about the report for July, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad spokesman Sajid Iqbal said that a total of 49,326 calls were received, out of which 21,578 calls were fake. The rescue department provided its timely and professional emergency services with an average response time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

According to the details, out of the total 602 cases reported, 37 were road accidents, 495 were medical emergencies, eight were fire occurrences, nine were crime or shooting incidents, and 53 were other emergencies (recovery).

Furthermore, 563 out of the total cases handled were shifted to hospital after being rescued and given first aid. In the accidents, two people lost their lives on the spot. The rescue department led referral ambulance services also improved their performance.

The department on 200 emergency calls carried out shifting services from one hospital to another through its referral ambulance service. Out of the 200, seven patients were shifted to hospitals outside the district, while 193 were shifted to different hospitals within Abbottabad city.

Related Topics

Fire Abbottabad Road July Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

24 minutes ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

27 minutes ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

30 minutes ago
 HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H ..

HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H1 2022 as the Bank continues t ..

35 minutes ago
 An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakist ..

An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee ..

39 minutes ago
 PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for acceptin ..

PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for accepting 11 MNAs

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.