602 cases handled in July: Rescue 1122 Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has provided its services in 602 emergency cases during the month of July, according to its monthly performance report issued here on Monday.

Briefing about the report for July, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad spokesman Sajid Iqbal said that a total of 49,326 calls were received, out of which 21,578 calls were fake. The rescue department provided its timely and professional emergency services with an average response time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

According to the details, out of the total 602 cases reported, 37 were road accidents, 495 were medical emergencies, eight were fire occurrences, nine were crime or shooting incidents, and 53 were other emergencies (recovery).

Furthermore, 563 out of the total cases handled were shifted to hospital after being rescued and given first aid. In the accidents, two people lost their lives on the spot. The rescue department led referral ambulance services also improved their performance.

The department on 200 emergency calls carried out shifting services from one hospital to another through its referral ambulance service. Out of the 200, seven patients were shifted to hospitals outside the district, while 193 were shifted to different hospitals within Abbottabad city.