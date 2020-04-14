UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6023 Deserving Persons Get Rs. 7,39,99,000 From Ahsaas Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:37 PM

6023 deserving persons get Rs. 7,39,99,000 from Ahsaas program

As many as 6023 registered persons were provided Rs. 7,39,99,000/- at five disbursement centres in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian Tehsils under the Ahsas Kafalat Programme during the past four days, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza said here Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 6023 registered persons were provided Rs. 7,39,99,000/- at five disbursement centres in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian Tehsils under the Ahsas Kafalat Programme during the past four days, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza said here Tuesday.

While addressing District Coordination Committee meeting ,attended heads of different departments, MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti and Parliamentary Secretary Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, the DC said that all protective measures were taken at the disbursement centres to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He added that the distribution campaign under the programme would continue till all registered members were paid the financial assistance.

He further said that restrictions imposed under section 144 Cr.

Pc were being maintained in the district and majority of people were taking preventive measures to prevent coronavirus.

All out efforts were being made to ensure availability of essential food items to the public at fixed prices and assured the meeting that the administration would take strict action against the hoarders and show zero tolerance to profiteers.

Meanwhile, district police continued its campaign to distribute ration among 90 unemployed daily wagers and poor families for the third consecutive day. The police have so far given ration packs to 265 deserving families during the past three days and the funds were contributed by all the policemen from constable to DPO level.

Related Topics

Police Poor Hafizabad Pindi Bhattian All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dutco Group provides AED15m support to Community S ..

9 minutes ago

Cultural Councils launch national survey on creati ..

24 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

41 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

47 minutes ago

April 19 last date to register under 'Ehsaas Emerg ..

1 minute ago

Rs. 32.87 billion disbursed among over 2.73 millio ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.