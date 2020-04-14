6023 deserving persons get Rs. 7,39,99,000 from Ahsaas program

As many as 6023 registered persons were provided Rs. 7,39,99,000/- at five disbursement centres in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian Tehsils under the Ahsas Kafalat Programme during the past four days, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza said here Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 6023 registered persons were provided Rs. 7,39,99,000/- at five disbursement centres in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian Tehsils under the Ahsas Kafalat Programme during the past four days, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza said here Tuesday.

While addressing District Coordination Committee meeting ,attended heads of different departments, MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti and Parliamentary Secretary Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, the DC said that all protective measures were taken at the disbursement centres to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He added that the distribution campaign under the programme would continue till all registered members were paid the financial assistance.

He further said that restrictions imposed under section 144 Cr.

Pc were being maintained in the district and majority of people were taking preventive measures to prevent coronavirus.

All out efforts were being made to ensure availability of essential food items to the public at fixed prices and assured the meeting that the administration would take strict action against the hoarders and show zero tolerance to profiteers.

Meanwhile, district police continued its campaign to distribute ration among 90 unemployed daily wagers and poor families for the third consecutive day. The police have so far given ration packs to 265 deserving families during the past three days and the funds were contributed by all the policemen from constable to DPO level.