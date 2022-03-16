6,026 absconders arrested this year so far

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore police, during a crackdown on criminals involved in heinous crimes, arrested 6,026 proclaimed and targeted offenders, as well as court absconders during this year so far.

A spokesperson said that those arrested included 2,217 proclaimed offenders and 984 targeted offenders, while 2,825 were court absconders.

The police arrested 317 POs of category 'A' and 1,900 of category 'B'. The Lahore police also arrested 250 proclaimed offenders from the other districts. Police arrested 51 court absconders of category 'A' whereas 2,774 were of category 'B'.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that Lahore Police had devised a special strategy to arrest the proclaimed offenders.