UrduPoint.com

6,026 Absconders Arrested This Year So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 07:08 PM

6,026 absconders arrested this year so far

The Lahore police, during a crackdown on criminals involved in heinous crimes, arrested 6,026 proclaimed and targeted offenders, as well as court absconders during this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore police, during a crackdown on criminals involved in heinous crimes, arrested 6,026 proclaimed and targeted offenders, as well as court absconders during this year so far.

A spokesperson said that those arrested included 2,217 proclaimed offenders and 984 targeted offenders, while 2,825 were court absconders.

The police arrested 317 POs of category 'A' and 1,900 of category 'B'. The Lahore police also arrested 250 proclaimed offenders from the other districts. Police arrested 51 court absconders of category 'A' whereas 2,774 were of category 'B'.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that Lahore Police had devised a special strategy to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab l ..

China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab launches

2 minutes ago
 vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 ..

Vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

1 hour ago
 Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership ..

Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership in Fighting COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid ..

Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Excise Deptt foils bid to smuggle 266Kg hashish

Excise Deptt foils bid to smuggle 266Kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 China boosts bed spaces as Omicron outbreak spread ..

China boosts bed spaces as Omicron outbreak spreads

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>