603,047 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far;10 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:35 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 603,047 people including 29,978 health workers and 573,069 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Tuesday,10 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,748 in the district .

As per the latest data,2 cases were reported from Rawal Town,2 from Potohar town,3 from Rawalpindi Cantt, and one each from Islamabad,Taxila,Gujjar Khan, and Murree.

"Presently 34 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 9 in Holy Family Hospital,4 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,11 in Institute of Urology and 10 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said. District Health Authority updated that so far 25,580 patients were discharged after recovery while 374 were quarantined including 231 at home and 143 in isolation.

