60,323 Vehicles Fined For Overloading During Ongoing Year

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

60,323 vehicles fined for overloading during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 60,323 vehicles during the ongoing year for involvement in overloading and hampering smooth traffic flow.

"Strict action will be taken against those violating traffic rules. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Saturday while reviewing report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of over-loading.

According to details, the ITP are utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and issuing traffic violation tickets to the vehicles involvement in violation of traffic rules including overloading and hampering traffic flow.

Special squads have already been constituted and deployed at Kashmir Highway, IJP road, Islamabad Expressway and other main avenues of the city.

The SSP (Traffic) said that every possible effort was underway to ensure convenience for road users and implementation of traffic rules was being ensured through hard work of the personnel of the force.

He said that the citizens could lodge their complaints about traffic related issues at ITP helpline 1915 or 051-926192 which would be addressed immediately.

