UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

604 Booked During Anti Encroachment Drive In March

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:03 PM

604 booked during anti encroachment drive in March

City Traffic Police have booked 604 persons on the charges of encroachments in various areas of the provincial metropolis during last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police have booked 604 persons on the charges of encroachments in various areas of the provincial metropolis during last month.

The anti- encroachment campaign was being conducted on the special directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abass Ahsan in various localities including Charsadda Raod, Dalazak Raod, interior city, Hayatabad and Saddar Bazar.

Police arrested 604 persons for erecting illegal structures along roadside and confiscated their goods.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said that efforts would continue to clear the city of all types of encroachments, adding one of the main cause of traffic jams and choking of roads is encroachments that also affects smooth and safe movements of pedestrians along roadside.

He said that strict action was being taken against encroaching public properties and places without any discrimination.

He also said that the campaign would continue against anti- encroachment mafia till its logical end.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Charsadda Saddar All

Recent Stories

Aimal, Babak grieve over demise of Harron Khattak

2 minutes ago

Three killed, 4 injured in different incidents in ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for rat ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons; r ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

28 minutes ago

NTDC begins Construction Work on HVDC Convertor St ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.