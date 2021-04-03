604 booked during anti encroachment drive in March

City Traffic Police have booked 604 persons on the charges of encroachments in various areas of the provincial metropolis during last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police have booked 604 persons on the charges of encroachments in various areas of the provincial metropolis during last month.

The anti- encroachment campaign was being conducted on the special directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abass Ahsan in various localities including Charsadda Raod, Dalazak Raod, interior city, Hayatabad and Saddar Bazar.

Police arrested 604 persons for erecting illegal structures along roadside and confiscated their goods.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said that efforts would continue to clear the city of all types of encroachments, adding one of the main cause of traffic jams and choking of roads is encroachments that also affects smooth and safe movements of pedestrians along roadside.

He said that strict action was being taken against encroaching public properties and places without any discrimination.

He also said that the campaign would continue against anti- encroachment mafia till its logical end.