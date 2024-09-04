60.45 % pass Lahore Board Intermediate exam 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary Examination (BISE) Lahore on Wednesday declared intermediate first annual examination 2024 showing a pass percentage of 60.45.

Provincial education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat was the chief guest during the ceremony to award the High-Achievers ceremony at the Children's library Complex here on Wednesday. Chairman Examination Task Force Muzammil Mehmood also attended the ceremony.

Girls ruled the roost as they clinched the top two overall top positions with Rida Fatima clinching the top position with 1153 marks.

Kashf Bajwa and Asma Ijaz shared the overall second position with 1152 mark while Usairam Ahmed bagged the overall third position securing 1150 marks.

The private colleges clinched 23 of the 44 positions in the intermediate examinations while the public sector colleges could manage only 11 positions.

Minister Rana Sikander Hayat hailed the girls for leading the intermediate results, adding that it gave him immense pleasure as the girls have been leading in the academics.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also felicitated the position holder boys and girls and expressed the hope they will keep up their good performance and make the country proud.

Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat distributed cash prizes and laptops anong the position holders.

The overall position holder was Rida Fatima of the Kips Intermediate Girls College, Johar Town, who stood first securing 1,153, second position was shared by Kashaf Bajwa of the Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Muridke, and Asma Ijaz of the Kips Intermediate Girls College, Johar Town, with 1,152 marks while Usairam Ahmed of the Government College University (GCU) achieved third position with 1,150 marks.

Pre-Medical Group (Boys) included GCU Usairam Ahmed who got first position after getting 1,150, Punjab College of Science Ferozpur Road’s Hamza Javed stood second with 1,149 marks and Abubakar Ahmad Khan of the same college achieved third position with 1,148 marks.

Pre-Medical Group (Girls) included Kips College, Johar Town’s Rida Fatima who stood first, Asma Ijaz of the same college and Kashaf Bajwa of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Muridke, both secured second position with 1,152 marks while Punjab College for Women Mughalpura’s Zunaira Zainab stood third with 1,148 marks.

Position holders in Pre-Engineering Group (Boys) included Hassan Nawaz Punjab College, Township, with 1,148 marks, GCU’s Malik Taha Khizar who got second position with 1,146 marks and Kips College Sheikhupura’s Hamza Abbas who remained third with 1,131 marks.

In Pre-Engineering Group (Girls), Hania Khalid of Daanish Higher Secondary School for Girls, Chishtian, who stood first with 1,144 marks, Ammara Ahmar of the same school got second position after securing 1,139 marks and Punjab College for Women Gulberg-III’s Rida Rizwan stood third after securing 1,132 marks.

In General Science Group (Among Boys), Huzaifa Farrukh of the Punjab College of Information Technology, Muslim Town, and Muhammad Abdullah both stood first after getting 1,133 marks, Saad Bin Iftikhar of the same college and Muhammad Muaviz of the GCU both got second position after securing 1,128 marks, Shoaib Imran of the Punjab College of Information Technology, Muslim Town, got third position after securing 1,126 marks.

In General Science Group (Girls), Simran Butt of the Punjab College for Women, Abdalian Housing Society, got first position with 1,142 marks, Azka Abdul Rehman of the Kips Girls College, Johar Town, got second position with 1,137 marks while Farwa Waqar of the Punjab College for Women Gulberg-III got third position with 1,123 marks.

In Commerce Group (Boys), Taimur Ahmad Baig of the GCU secured first position with 1,098 marks and Abdul Ahad of the Punjab College of Commerce Muslim Town got third position with 1,082 marks.

In Commerce Group (Girls), Shahreen Tahir of the Punjab College for Women Gulberg-III stood first after securing 1,123 marks, Tayyaba Farid of Govt Degree College for Women Shahdara got second position with 1,101 marks and Safa Asim of the Punjab College for Women Gulberg-III stood third after getting 1,099 marks.

In Humanities (Boys) Junaid Hakim Ali of the GCU Lahore stood first with 1,071 marks, Ali Husnain of the same college got second position with 1,050 marks while Danyal Hassan of the same college got 1,049 marks for third position.

In Humanities Group (Girls) Wajiha Javed of Punjab College for Women Gulberg-III got first position with 1,126 marks, Umeed Fatima Kips College for Girls Sheikhupura got second position with 1,096 marks and Fatima Imran of Punjab College for Women Gulberg-III stood third with 1,090 marks.