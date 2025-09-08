Open Menu

605,246 Undocumented Immigrants Returned To Afghanistan Since September 2023: Home Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Since September 2023, as many as 605,246 undocumented immigrants have been returned

to Afghanistan.

The spokesman of Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP on Monday that since April 1, 2025,

a total of 47,953 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders have been sent back to Afghanistan.

He said in the third phase, so far, 86,979 Proof of Registration (PoR) card holder Afghan refugees repatriated

to Afghanistan.

Likewise, a total of 578,174 undocumented Afghan immigrants have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan.

A total of 38,125 Afghan Citizen Card holders have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan.

The spokesman said a total of 86,657 PoR card holder Afghan refugees have voluntarily repatriated to their

homeland while repatriation process of Afghan nationals through Torkham and Angoor Adda border points is

being ensured.

