605,246 Undocumented Immigrants Returned To Afghanistan Since September 2023: Home Dept
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Since September 2023, as many as 605,246 undocumented immigrants have been returned
to Afghanistan.
The spokesman of Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP on Monday that since April 1, 2025,
a total of 47,953 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders have been sent back to Afghanistan.
He said in the third phase, so far, 86,979 Proof of Registration (PoR) card holder Afghan refugees repatriated
to Afghanistan.
Likewise, a total of 578,174 undocumented Afghan immigrants have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan.
A total of 38,125 Afghan Citizen Card holders have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan.
The spokesman said a total of 86,657 PoR card holder Afghan refugees have voluntarily repatriated to their
homeland while repatriation process of Afghan nationals through Torkham and Angoor Adda border points is
being ensured.
Recent Stories
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in Karachi road accident8 minutes ago
-
605,246 undocumented immigrants returned to Afghanistan since September 2023: Home Dept8 minutes ago
-
New direct flight routes planned between Pakistan, China8 minutes ago
-
ICT Police hold high-level meeting on security, administrative affairs8 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad wildlife division thwarts another Leopard Gecko smuggling attempt8 minutes ago
-
PRCS Launches Emergency Appeal to Support Flood-Hit Communities across Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto suggests imposition of agriculture emergency in flooded Punjab18 minutes ago
-
3,000 Pakistanis to receive training, study opportunities in China18 minutes ago
-
PM directs NDMA to expedite relief operations, ensure preparedness as river levels surge18 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts webinar on breast health & wellness38 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers caught38 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS Akhorwal, to inspect facilities48 minutes ago