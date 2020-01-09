608 female teachers orders for regularization of service issued

District Elementary Lady Education Officer Shahida Kosar has issued regularization of service order of 608 female teachers

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) District Elementary Lady education Officer Shahida Kosar has issued regularization of service order of 608 female teachers.As per media reports, Shahida Kosar issued order of those 608 teachers who fulfill the requirements as per rule and regulation for regularization of service.

427 SESE teachers also include these teachers who were appointed against elementary school teachers post while181 ESE teachers have been appointed as Primary School Arts teachers