608 PSVs Impounded During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Police have ramped up inspections of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and 608 unfit vehicles were impounded during 24 days.

A police spokesman said the ongoing checks focus on vehicle fitness, route permits, and driver licenses. So far, 4657 vehicles have been issued challan tickets, with fines exceeding Rs. 05 million for various violations.

The legal action has been taken against 406 drivers, while the licenses of 27 negligent drivers have been canceled.

Additionally, 39 cases have been registered against drivers and owners of PSVs.

The CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers using public transport.

As part of the campaign, vehicle speed and travel times are also being monitored. The action will be taken against owners and managers found guilty of negligence, with traffic police squads actively inspecting vehicles at bus terminals to prevent violations.

