608 PSVs Impounded During Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Police have ramped up inspections of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and 608 unfit vehicles were impounded during 24 days.
A police spokesman said the ongoing checks focus on vehicle fitness, route permits, and driver licenses. So far, 4657 vehicles have been issued challan tickets, with fines exceeding Rs. 05 million for various violations.
The legal action has been taken against 406 drivers, while the licenses of 27 negligent drivers have been canceled.
Additionally, 39 cases have been registered against drivers and owners of PSVs.
The CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers using public transport.
As part of the campaign, vehicle speed and travel times are also being monitored. The action will be taken against owners and managers found guilty of negligence, with traffic police squads actively inspecting vehicles at bus terminals to prevent violations.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcycle snatchers arrested58 seconds ago
-
Education University to host international conference1 minute ago
-
Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen (SAWW) Conference held1 minute ago
-
SHRC & NADRA launch mobile CNIC registration campaign1 minute ago
-
RWMC conducts anti-smog awareness drive in Dhoke Kashmiria area11 minutes ago
-
Women tech entrepreneurs worldwide invited to showcase innovations21 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation holds seminar for orphaned children21 minutes ago
-
DC visits bus stand to ensure reduction in fares31 minutes ago
-
LDA seals defaulters' properties31 minutes ago
-
Free eye surgical camp held31 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident41 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures41 minutes ago