609 suspect cases of dengue reported in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A confirmed case of dengue had been reported from Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, 609 suspect cases were also reported in the last 24 hours which have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 47 cases of dengue were registered from January this year, however, all patients have been discharged after recovery except three ones who are under treatment.

No death due to dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the provinceand the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 9,012 places during thelast seven days.