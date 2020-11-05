UrduPoint.com
6099 Vehicles Fined For Violating SOPs During Last Two Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

6099 vehicles fined for violating SOPs during last two weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department has imposed fine of Rs. 1.5 million on 6099 vehicles for violation coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during last two weeks.

Teams of transport department inspected 11287 vehicles during last two months and penalized owners of 6099 vehicles for violating SOPs.

Four illegal bus terminals were also sealed during the same period.

Director Transport, Arshad Afridi has warned transporters to follow notified SOPs for safety of passengers and adopt precautionary measures. He also urged public to maintain safe distance and help authorities in their efforts to prevent coronavirus spread.

