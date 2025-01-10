60kg beef of sick animal discarded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A food safety team recovered 60kg beef of sick animals from an illegal slaughter house in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area on Friday.

According to official sources, the team discarded the meat on the spot and registered a case against the owner of the slaughter house. A butcher was also arrested from the site.

The raid was conducted on secret information of a vigilance team.