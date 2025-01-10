Open Menu

60kg Beef Of Sick Animal Discarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

60kg beef of sick animal discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A food safety team recovered 60kg beef of sick animals from an illegal slaughter house in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area on Friday.

According to official sources, the team discarded the meat on the spot and registered a case against the owner of the slaughter house. A butcher was also arrested from the site.

The raid was conducted on secret information of a vigilance team.

Related Topics

SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting ..

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources

17 minutes ago
 ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al ..

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..

18 minutes ago
 SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in K ..

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on J ..

Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss fut ..

1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation

1 hour ago
 Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances ..

Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024

1 hour ago
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Edu ..

Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

2 hours ago
 ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 2 ..

ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

4 hours ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan