60Kg narcotics seized, three smugglers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Excise Police Station Mardan Regions in two separate operations seized 60 kilogram narcotics and arrested three persons said police on Wednesday.

Successful anti-narcotics operations continue across the province under the direction of Ghazan Jamal Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Secretary Excise Department islam Zeb and Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah Director General Excise Department.

Syed Naveed Jamal AETO Narcotics Control and Circle Officer Mardan Region received two different reports about narcotics trafficking.

Muhammad Riaz SHO Excise Police Station Mardan with his team stopped a suspected car barring number LRX 5659 on Jahangira road and seized 10000 kilogram Opume and arrested the accused.

Similarly, Muhammad Riaz SHO Excise Police Station Mardan and his team stopped a car and seized 50 kilogram hashish and arrested the smugglers.

The police arrested the three smugglers were identified as Shehzad, Muhammad Azam and Yasir and started investigation.