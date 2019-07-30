60kgs marijuana seized by Excise dept

An Excise Team Noushahero Feroze,led by Excise and Taxation Officer Muhammad Ameen Malik, recovered 60 kilograms marijuana from a truck and arrested an accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :An Excise Team Noushahero Feroze,led by Excise and Taxation Officer Muhammad Ameen Malik, recovered 60 kilograms marijuana from a truck and arrested an accused.

The Excise Team spotted a suspicious ten wheeler; truck at Kandyaro Check Post at Rasoolabad and during search they recovered 60 kilo grams marijuana and arrested accused driver Syed Saboor Ahmed,said a statement on Tuesday.

Truck has also been impounded, while a case has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed hope that the Excise officials would continue their efforts against drug peddlers.