60pc desilting work completed

Published January 20, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Irrigation Department has completed 60 per cent work of desilting of canals in the province.

According to official sources here on Saturday, under-training officers at the Civil Services academy participated in the ongoing desilting campaign.

Superintending Engineer Sarfraz Khalid and XEN Rana Tariq Saif briefed the officers about advantages of canal desilting.

A spokesman for the Irrigation Department said that canals desilting operation was going on as per its schedule.

The department officials were in the field and monitoring the desilting work to meet the desilting targets.

