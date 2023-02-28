UrduPoint.com

60th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties Of Pakistan, Kuwait To Be Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

60th anniversary of diplomatic ties of Pakistan, Kuwait to be celebrated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :This year, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the State of Kuwait are celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. A joint inaugural event is being held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 28 to commemorate this historic and deep-rooted relationship.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial relations covering diverse areas of common interest. The 60th-anniversary celebrations would include a number of high-level events and exchanges throughout the year and would provide impetus in further cementing the brotherly bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kuwait February Event

Recent Stories

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

20 minutes ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

28 minutes ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

28 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

27 minutes ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

35 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.