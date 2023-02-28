60th anniversary of diplomatic ties of Pakistan, Kuwait to be celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :This year, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the State of Kuwait are celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. A joint inaugural event is being held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 28 to commemorate this historic and deep-rooted relationship.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial relations covering diverse areas of common interest. The 60th-anniversary celebrations would include a number of high-level events and exchanges throughout the year and would provide impetus in further cementing the brotherly bilateral relations.