60th death anniversary of Barrister Saifullah Khan to be commemorated on April 4 with due reverence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The 60th death anniversary of Barrister Khan Saifullah Khan, a well-reputed personality of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and active participant of the Pakistan Movement, will be commemorated on April 4 (Thursday) with due respect and veneration.

The commemoration ceremony will be held in Peshawar at the residence of his son, Salim Saifullah Khan, a veteran politician and former Federal Minister.

People belonging to different walks of life will attend the death anniversary of Barrister Saifullah Khan, who besides playing an active role in the politics of the country also made remarkable contributions to the industrial development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the neglected southern region.

According to the memoir of Barrister Saifullah Khan shared by his son, Salim Saifullah Khan, he was born on January 1, 1916, at Mohabbat Khan Kot Ghazni Khel in Lakki Marwat district.

In his childhood, his mother died and his father Haji Faizullah Khan took him to Dera Ismail Khan where he studied up to Matric and went to Government College Lahore for further education.

After graduating from there in 1936, he moved to middle Temple UK for higher education and from there became a Barrister.

Apart from receiving education, late Saifullah Khan also took part in extra-curricular activities and was one of the best football players of his time.

He served as the captain of the college team and also visited different European countries including Hungary.

He returned to India in 1939 and after spending some time in Dera Ismail Khan started practical politics from there.

Dr. Khan Sahib who was the Chief Minister of the province at that time had a very kind eye on him.

In 1940, Khan Saifullah Khan moved from Dera to Peshawar, where he married Kulsoom Bibi, daughter of Bahadur Quli Khan and sister of Aslam Khan Khattak who served as interior minister, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ambassador of Pakistan.

After 1940, Khan Saifullah Khan started legal practice with Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan who later became the Chief Minister of Frontier Province. In 1940, he started his own business. And he took over a government factory.

As the Pakistan Movement started, Khan Saifullah Khan took an active part in the movement and did not hesitate to render all kinds of physical and financial sacrifices in the freedom movement against the British.

He also faced imprisonment for three months in Bannu for his active participation in the freedom movement and at time when people were coming from India by migrating in the form of caravans, Saifullah Khan made arrangements for the refugees by providing them food, medicine, accommodation and other necessities.

He also had a very good relationship with the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. During the visit of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Peshawar, on the way Khan Saifullah Khan, Sardar Bahadur Khan, Pir Bakhsh Advocate, Jalaluddin Baba Justice Shah Nawaz Khan, Abdul Rahim Khan Advocate Nawab Qutbuddin Khan (Nawab of Tank) All of them met Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and gave him a warm welcome.

For doing this, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah awarded gold medals to Khan Saifullah Khan and another personality from Bannu, Khan Habibullah Khan Menakhel.

He also had close relations with the first prime minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan. Saifullah Khan had a deep friendship with Liaquat Ali Khan.