60th Defence Day Celebrated At Pakistani Consulate Jeddah
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 09:00 PM
JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah hosted a commemoration event to mark the 60th Defence Day of Pakistan.
The event commenced with a recitation of the Holy Qur'an and the national anthem of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The event was marked with remarks to pay tribute to the nation and its defence forces in the war of September 6th, 1965 and was attended by a significant number of community members.
Addressing the gathering Consul General of Pakistan, Jeddah, Khalid Majid highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the brave soldiers of Pakistani Defence Forces. He paid special tribute to the martyred men and women as well as their brave families. He praised the valour and sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed Forces, who have always stood strong in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Consul General reminded his countrymen that this year’s Defence day comes at another testing time for the nation, when the country is reeling from devastating floods. He emphasized on the need for unity and dedication to support the country to overcome these testing times from natural calamities.
On his part, speaking to the gathering, the Special Guest, Chairman Kashmir Committee Jeddah Masood Puri highlighted the paramount success achieved by the armed forces throughout history and most recently during the Marka-e-Haq – Buyaan-ul-Marsoos. He praised Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to overcoming challenges. He urged the community to come forward and support the country during the calamities caused by the ongoing floods.
The flavour of nationalism and pride was at full display at the event through emotionally charged speeches delivered by young students from Pakistan International Schools. The youthful speakers while paying rich tribute to the unforgettable sacrifices by Pakistan Defence Forces, vowed to continue the tradition of courage and sacrifice to defend national sovereignty and integrity.
The ceremony concluded with collective prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan, Kashmir, Palestine and for the well being of the Islamic Ummah.
