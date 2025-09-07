60th Defense Day Celebrated At The Pakistani Consulate In Jeddah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Saudi Arab, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah hosted a commemoration event to mark the 60th Defense Day of Pakistan. The event commenced with a recitation of the Holy Qur'an and the national anthem of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The event was marked with remarks to pay tribute to the nation and its defence forces in the war of September 6th, 1965 and was attended by a significant number of community members.
Addressing the gathering, Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah, Khalid Majid highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the brave soldiers of Pakistani Defence Forces. He paid special tribute to the martyred men and women as well as their brave families. He praised the valour and sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed Forces, who have always stood strong in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Consul General reminded his countrymen that this year’s Defense day comes at another testing time for the nation, when the country is reeling from devastating floods. He emphasized on the need for unity and dedication to support the country to overcome these testing times from natural calamities.
On his part, speaking to the gathering, the special guest, Chairman Kashmir Committee Jeddah, Masood Puri highlighted the paramount success achieved by the armed forces throughout history and most recently during the Marka-e-Haq – Buyaan-ul-Marsoos. He praised Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to overcoming challenges. He urged the community to come forward and support the country during the calamities caused by the ongoing floods.
The flavour of nationalism and pride was at full display at the event through emotionally charged speeches delivered by young students from Pakistan International Schools. The youthful speakers while paying rich tribute to the unforgettable sacrifices by Pakistan Defence Forces, vowed to continue the tradition of courage and sacrifice to defend national sovereignty and integrity.
The ceremony concluded with collective prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan, Kashmir, Palestine and for the wellbeing of the Islamic Ummah.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swiss cyclists find ‘A Dream on Wheels’ in Pakistan’s valleys and mountains2 minutes ago
-
60th Defense Day celebrated at the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah2 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab two, seize over 1kg Ice12 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
Rich tributes paid to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam on 4th death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
21st death anniversary of renowned writer Ashfaq Ahmad being observed today22 minutes ago
-
President approves Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill 202532 minutes ago
-
Medium flood in Sutlej river near Bahawalpur52 minutes ago
-
Digital Milad trend rooting in Capital during Rabi-ul-Awwal52 minutes ago
-
Police rescue seven of family trapped in floodwater1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Air Force solemnly observes Martyrs’ Day across all bases1 hour ago
-
Sohail siyal visits Aqil Aghani, Moriya bund Dyke1 hour ago