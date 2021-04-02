UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

61 ADP Schemes Of Rs 5738.160m To Be Completed By End Of 2021: Minister Told

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 04:51 PM

61 ADP schemes of Rs 5738.160m to be completed by end of 2021: Minister told

Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals, Rural Development (RD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE), Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani was told that some 61 schemes under the Annual Development Schemes (ADP), will be completed at Rs 5738.160 million by the end of this year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals, Rural Development (RD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE), Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani was told that some 61 schemes under the Annual Development Schemes (ADP), will be completed at Rs 5738.160 million by the end of this year.

This was briefed to the Minister by the RD department officials in the scheme wise progress report through maps and charts in a review meeting of the schemes under ADP 2020-21 at his office at Sindh Secretariat here on Friday.

Secretary PHE and RD department Saeed Awan and concerned officials of PHE and RD department from all districts of Sindh were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed the officials concerned that all schemes of ADP, PHE and RD department be completed within stipulated time.

Bijrani warned them that in case of any delay on the part of PHE and RD department, the concerned officials would held be responsible.

He said that Sindh Government is very keen to facilitate the people and in this connection Sindh Government is paying special attention to the schemes of water supply, drainage and other schemes to provide relief to the masses.

It is further informed that due to some land issues there is some delay in some of the schemes.

Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani directed the concerned officers that the land issues should immediately be resolved with the help of concerned district administration.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Progress All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

47 seconds ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

5 minutes ago

PVMC Accreditation & Evaluation team visits UVAS

7 minutes ago

Realme Narzo 30A comes as a budget-friendly gaming ..

9 minutes ago

Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off he ..

20 minutes ago

French festivals face another summer of cancellati ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.