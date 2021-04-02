61 ADP schemes of Rs 5738.160m to be completed by end of 2021: Minister told

Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals, Rural Development (RD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE), Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani was told that some 61 schemes under the Annual Development Schemes (ADP), will be completed at Rs 5738.160 million by the end of this year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals, Rural Development (RD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE), Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani was told that some 61 schemes under the Annual Development Schemes (ADP), will be completed at Rs 5738.160 million by the end of this year.

This was briefed to the Minister by the RD department officials in the scheme wise progress report through maps and charts in a review meeting of the schemes under ADP 2020-21 at his office at Sindh Secretariat here on Friday.

Secretary PHE and RD department Saeed Awan and concerned officials of PHE and RD department from all districts of Sindh were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed the officials concerned that all schemes of ADP, PHE and RD department be completed within stipulated time.

Bijrani warned them that in case of any delay on the part of PHE and RD department, the concerned officials would held be responsible.

He said that Sindh Government is very keen to facilitate the people and in this connection Sindh Government is paying special attention to the schemes of water supply, drainage and other schemes to provide relief to the masses.

It is further informed that due to some land issues there is some delay in some of the schemes.

Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani directed the concerned officers that the land issues should immediately be resolved with the help of concerned district administration.