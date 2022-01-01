UrduPoint.com

61 Arrested For Violation Of Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 10:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar on Saturday arrested 61 persons including shopkeepers and managers of restaurants from various localities for providing services to unvaccinated customers and not vaccinating their staff.

In light of the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the checking of vaccination is in full swing in the district and officers of the district administration are inspecting bazaars during day and night to ensure the implementation of Corona standard operation procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

In this connection, the officers of the district administration visited various bazaars of the interior city, Ring Road, University Road, Hayatabad, Dilzad Road, Charsadda Road, G.

T. Road, Kohat Road and other localities and checked the status of the implementation of Corona SOPs.

The officers of the district administration also checked the vaccination certificates of staff and customers of the restaurants and other bazaars and collectively arrested 61 persons.

DC Peshawar has directed the checking of Corona vaccination certificates across the district to ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs in letters and spirit and initiating legal proceedings against unvaccinated persons.

He has urged the trading community and general public to vaccinate themselves and their family members to prevent the spread of the virus.

