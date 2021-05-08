UrduPoint.com
61 Arrested Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:51 PM

The district administration has arrested 61 persons on charge of violating anti-coronavirus SOPs in different parts of the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has arrested 61 persons on charge of violating anti-coronavirus SOPs in different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted surprise raid at a Snooker Club situated at Akbar Chowk Sargodha Road and nabbed 25 persons Ahmad Ali, Shakeel, Barkat, Mani, Nomi, Rizwan, Hasan, etc. from the spot as they were ignoring use of facemasks and social distance.

Meanwhile, officer of local administration along with police also nabbed Muhsan, Abrar, Farhan, Mushtaq from Montgomery Bazaar, Waseem, Alamgir, Ahmad, Hamza and Hasan from Karkhana Bazaar, Suleman Shah, Shahid Mehmood and Hasan Ali from Katchery Bazaar, Asad Ramzan from Chiniot Bazaar, Irfan and Ramzan from Clock Tower Chowk, Umair from Tariq Abad, Tanveer from Jaranwala Road, 4 persons Jawad and Sakhawat, etc.

from Samanabad, Faizan, Rizwan, Ahmad Raza, Usman and Muhsan from Madani Chowk Samanabad, Ehsan from Sammundri Road, Afzal from Mauza Dera, Ali Haidar, Liaqat Ali, Sajid, Hasnain and Rizwan from Sargodha Road.

Meanwhile, teams of RTA secretary also nabbed 6 passengers while traveling without facemasks.

A total fine of Rs.101,500 was imposed on these violators and locked them behind bars.

