61% calls received on 15 helpline proved hoax last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received around 61% hoax calls on police helpline 15 in November 2020, which is regrettable, according to the Authority officials.

The PSCA released the emergency helpline data on Saturday, showing that the Authority received a total of 212,152 calls on 15, out of which 129,293 proved hoax and irrelevant on verification. Only 43,054 calls were genuine, made by people in distress. The Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action.

As many as 24,659 callers sought information and consultancy, and 5,107 calls were related to traffic management and the city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and Found Centre recovered 11 missing persons, four car, 180 motorbikes, and three auto-rickshaws.

The official said that the PSCA was determined to extend services and cooperation to the law-enforcement authorities (LEAs), and all others in need, whenever required. He requested people not to make hoax calls on 15 helpline as it causes wastage of time and resources of the Police Department.