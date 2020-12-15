UrduPoint.com
61 Candidates Submits Nomination Papers For Election Of PBC Members

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:46 PM

61 candidates submits nomination papers for election of PBC members

A total of 61 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for election of members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) from throughout the country by the last date and time fixed for submission of such papers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 61 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for election of members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) from throughout the country by the last date and time fixed for submission of such papers.

Four candidates have filed their nomination papers for the single seat of membership of the PBC from Balochistan, 14 candidates are for four seats reserved for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 28 candidates for 11 seats allocated for Punjab and 14 candidates for six seats reserved for Sindh whereas one candidate for one seat reserved for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The detail of candidates from different provinces and the ICT for membership of the PBC are given as herein below: Balochistan 1. Munir Ahmad Khan Kakar (Quetta) 2. Sanaullah Abababki (Quetta) 3. Kamran Murtaza (Quetta) 4. Naseer Ahmad Bangalzai (Quetta) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1. Tahir Faraz Abbasi (Abbottabad) 2. Syed Amjad Shah (Abbottabad) 3. Muhammad Faheem Wali (Mardan) 4. Muhammad Tariq Afridi (Peshawar) 5. Sher Muhammad Khan (Swat) 6. Ghulam Mohy-ud-Din Malik (Peshawar) 7. Khalid Mehmood (Peshawar) 8. Muhammad Daud (DI Khan) 9. Noor Alam Khan (Peshawar) 10. Saleemullah Khan Ranazai (D. I. Khan) 11. Abdul Latif Afridi (Peshawar) 12. Muzammil Khan (Peshawar) 13. Naveed Akhtar (Peshawar) 14. Khushdil Khan (Peshawar) Punjab 1. Syed Qalb-i-Hassan (Rawalpindi) 2. Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon (Lahore) 3. M. Abid Hussain Saqi (Lahore) 4. Pervaiz Inayat Malik (Lahore) 5. Ch. Tahir Nasrullah Warraich (Lahore) 6. Muhammad Ramzan Chaudhry (Lahore) 7. Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry (Lahore) 8. Azam Nazeer Tarar (Lahore) 9. Hassan Raza Pasha (Rawalpindi) 10.

Asrar-ul-Haq Mian (Lahore) 11. Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig (Multan) 12. Zafar Mahmood Mughal (Rawalpindi) 13. Muhammad Masood Chishti (Lahore) 14. Rana Zia Abdul Rehman (Lahore) 15. Sheikh Muhammad Suleman (Rawalpindi) 16. Malik M. Haider Usman (Multan) 17. Shafqat Mehmood (Lahore) 18. Ch. Daud Ahmad Wains (Multan) 19. Khadim Hussain Qaiser (Lahore) 20. Mehmood Ashraf Khan (Multan) 21. Ch. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan (Lahore) 22. Muhammad Maqsood Buttar (Lahore) 23. Bushra Qamar (Lahore) 24. Qamar-uz-Zaman Butt (Multan) 25. Nazir Ahmad Ghazi (Lahore) 26. Hafiz Ansar-ul-Haq (Lahore) 27. Syed Shabbar Raza Rizvi (Lahore) 28. Sheikh Jamshed Hayat (Multan) Sindh 1. Riazat Ali Sahar (Hyderabad) 2. Muhammad Yaseen Azad (Karachi) 3. Shahadat Awan (Karachi) 4. Ghulam Shabbeer Shar (Sukkur) 5. Akhtar Hussain (Karachi) 6. Muhammad Yousuf Laghari (Hyderabad) 7. Abid Shahid Zuberi (Karachi) 8. Rasheed A. Razvi (Karachi) 9. Muhammad Aqil (Karachi) 10. Abdur Rehman Farooq Pirzada (Sukkur) 11. Shahab Sarki (Karachi) 12. Farooq Hamid Naek (Karachi) 13. Abdul Jabbar Qureshi (Karachi) 14. Obedullah Malano (Sukkur) ICT 1. Haroon-ur-Rashid (Islamabad) The members of the provincial/Islamabad bar councils, who are voters in this election, will elect 23 members of the PBC, from their respective provinces/ICT, one from Balochistan, Four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 from Punjab, Six from Sindh and One from Islamabad (ICT).

The scrutiny of Letters of Proposals (Nomination Papers) will be held in office of the returning officer, Islamabad on Sunday, the 20th December, 2020 at 2 pm. The polling will take place on Thursday, the 31st December, 2020, at all the four provincial capitals.

