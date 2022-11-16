61 challan tickets issued to violators of One-way rule

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi expressed concerns over the violation of one-way rule and issued 61 challan tickets to the commuters here on Wednesday.

According to the CTP spokesman, the CTP also impounded 8 vehicles in police stations due to lack of documentation.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, In-charge Traffic Murree road Circle issued 61 challan tickets while 8 were impounded in the police station for lack of documents.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that the purpose of city traffic police was not to issue challan but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe.

He said"Strict action will be taken who were found in violating one-way rule."" No leniency would be tolerated in this regard," he added.