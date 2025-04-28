61 couples tie the knot in Lodhran under second phase of Dhee Raani program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A grand mass wedding ceremony for 61 deserving couples was held in Lodhran under the second phase of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s flagship initiative, the "Dhee Rani Program."

The event, held under the auspices of the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal department took place at a local marquee and witnessed the marriage of 58 couples from Lodhran and two couples from Vehari district.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities, including parliamentarians Zubair Khan Baloch and Shazia Hayat Tareen, along with notable political, social, and community leaders. Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, MPA Shazia Hayat Tareen, and DPO Ali Bin Tariq personally greeted the newlyweds at their seats, presenting them with congratulatory notes and ATM cards.

Each couple received a gift package worth Rs. 222,000, a special grant from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The newlyweds expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for this generous support.

Speaking at the event, MPA Zubair Khan Baloch praised the "Dhee Rani Program," calling it an unprecedented initiative for the true welfare of the people.

He said, “The program lays the foundation of a genuinely welfare-oriented state.” MPA Shazia Hayat Tareen added, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proven herself as a compassionate daughter to the parents and a caring mother to the youth of the nation.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir described the program as a historic step, stating, “The Dhee Rani Program has addressed social inequalities.” Secretary Javed Akhtar Mehmood informed that over 3,000 couples have been married under thy program this year.

ADCR Syed Waseem Hassan, ADCG Asad Ali, ACs Irum Shahzadi, Ashraf Saleh and senior officials from the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal department, including Director Admin Faiz Nadeem Waraich, Director Programs Muzzamil Yaar, Multan Region Director Ume Farwha Hamdani, Deputy Director Social Welfare Lodhran Nazia Sharif and others attended.

The newlyweds were welcomed with a traditional band performance and Jhoomar party dance, celebrating the joyful beginning of their new lives.