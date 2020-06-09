UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

61 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:39 PM

61 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

The police claimed to have arrested 61 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from here during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 61 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from here during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said that police arrested 17 drug traffickers and recovered 6.

29 kilograms charas and 320 liter liquor from their possession besides nabbing 26 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.11940.

Similarly, the police also arrested 14 illegal weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession besides nabbing 2 kite dealers along with 104 kites and other paraphernalia during this period.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

11 minutes ago

Mahira Khan and Fahd Mustafa speaks up about their ..

30 minutes ago

UAE to launch largest Arab programme to train Futs ..

41 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Japan&#039;s Defence Minister discuss ..

56 minutes ago

Libya's Oil Giant Condemns 'Treacherous' Armed Int ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament, Shammi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.