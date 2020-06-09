61 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

The police claimed to have arrested 61 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from here during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 61 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from here during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said that police arrested 17 drug traffickers and recovered 6.

29 kilograms charas and 320 liter liquor from their possession besides nabbing 26 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.11940.

Similarly, the police also arrested 14 illegal weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession besides nabbing 2 kite dealers along with 104 kites and other paraphernalia during this period.