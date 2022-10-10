61 criminals including 6 POs held

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 61 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 61 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 proclaimed offenders and 25 drug pushers and recovered 7.

1 kg hashish and 211 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 6 gamblers and recovered Rs 4,210 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 24 persons and recovered 22 pistols, one rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from their possession.