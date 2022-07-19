UrduPoint.com

61 Dengue Suspects Registered At RWP Hospitals In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 08:33 PM

61 dengue suspects registered at RWP hospitals in 24 hours

As many as 61 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours and provided with the necessary treatment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 61 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours and provided with the necessary treatment.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that District Headquarters Hospital had listed 20 suspects, Holy Family Hospital 17, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ) Gujjar Khan seven, while five of each suspect were registered with THQ hospitals Taxila and Kotli Sattian.

Similarly, the health officer added that THQ hospital Murree had recorded four, and one suspect was registered at THQ Kalar Syedan, Wah General Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Dr Sajjad informed that during the last 24 hours, 41 FIRs had been registered while notices were issued to 77, challaned 14, sealed seven premises and a fine of Rs 41,000 imposed against the violation of dengue SOPs.

The health officer urged the residents to use a mosquito net or repellants like mats and coils.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Water Murree Fine Kotli Taxila Family

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioners asked to submit reports of lo ..

Deputy Commissioners asked to submit reports of losses of rain hit areas within ..

1 minute ago
 Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to wo ..

Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to work for peace in Muharram Haram ..

1 minute ago
 Walk, seminar in connection with "World Census Day ..

Walk, seminar in connection with "World Census Day" on Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Education Minister lauds Naheed Durrani's services ..

Education Minister lauds Naheed Durrani's services in education sector

1 minute ago
 4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza ..

4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza of M-14

5 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narr ..

UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narrows to three

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.