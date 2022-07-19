61 dengue suspects registered at RWP hospitals in 24 hours

As many as 61 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours and provided with the necessary treatment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 61 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours and provided with the necessary treatment.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that District Headquarters Hospital had listed 20 suspects, Holy Family Hospital 17, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ) Gujjar Khan seven, while five of each suspect were registered with THQ hospitals Taxila and Kotli Sattian.

Similarly, the health officer added that THQ hospital Murree had recorded four, and one suspect was registered at THQ Kalar Syedan, Wah General Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Dr Sajjad informed that during the last 24 hours, 41 FIRs had been registered while notices were issued to 77, challaned 14, sealed seven premises and a fine of Rs 41,000 imposed against the violation of dengue SOPs.

The health officer urged the residents to use a mosquito net or repellants like mats and coils.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.