61 faculty members of KP vocational institutes completes foreign training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Around 61 faculty members of the vocational institutes working under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) had completed their training courses from United States, China, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey and Philippine on scholarships.

This was told during a meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department held here in the Conference Room of the provincial assembly, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

The meeting was held with Chairman, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf Zaman in the chair while members of the provincial assembly including Pakhtun Yar Khan, Zubair Khan, Mohammad Idrees, Hafiz Hassamuddin and Samia Bibi while Shagufta Malik attended as a mover.

The government officials who attended the meeting included Special Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Chairman of the board of Technical Education, Project Director (PD) Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA (ERKF), Assistant Advocate General and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

During briefing to the committee, the meeting was informed that the authority had so far established 12 vocational institutes in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of the erstwhile FATA and 90 in the settled areas of the province. During the current year 39200 students were under training.

Similarly, 4600 tribal youths had been issued mark-free credit of Rs.1.10 billion for beginning for employment and investment purposes while under the annual development programme (ADP) of the current year, three more vocational institutes in merged districts and 10 other would be established in the rest of the province.