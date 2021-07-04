UrduPoint.com
61 Farmers Booked For Water Theft

Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Tandlianwala police have booked 61 farmers on the charge of stealing water from Gogera branch canal.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Canal Magistrate Subdivision Tandlianwala Tauqeer Abbas filed a complaint with the police, contending that 61 villagers of Chak No 426-GB had altered water channel and stole water from Rajbah Tandlianwala of Gogera branch canal.

Among the accused include Abdullah, Ameen, Ehsan, Ali Sher, Imtiaz, Umar Hayat Bhatti, Zaheer Muhammad, Shehbaz, Pappu, Ahmad Yar, Muhammad Aslam, Noor Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Qaisar, Bakhtawar, Haq Nawaz, Muhammad Hussain, Shaukat, Faisal, Mansab, Ameer Ullah, Nazeer Ahmad, Aslam, etc.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched an operation for their arrest.

More Stories From Pakistan

