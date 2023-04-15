61 Head constables, 53 ASIs get promotion

As many as 61 Head constables and 53 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) across the Multan region were promoted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 61 Head constables and 53 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) across the Multan region were promoted.

The promotion board meeting led by RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary was held at Regional Police Office here on Saturday.

City Police Officer Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana was also present while District Police Officer Vehari Isa Khan, District Police Officer Khanewal Umar Farooq and District Police Officer Lodhran Hussam bin Iqbal participated in the meeting through a video link.

The head constables were promoted to the posts of assistant sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors to the posts of sub-inspectors during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, RPO said that promotion was the right of every police officer.

The promotion process has been completed according to the merit and seniority list. The promotion has been given with the approval of the board.

Merit, transparency and past record were taken into consideration while promotion said a press release issued here.