61 held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 61 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raid teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 17 drug-pushers and recovered 3.

9kg hashish and 168 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 30 gamblers with stake money of 20,430.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 10 pistols, one rifle, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.