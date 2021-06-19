UrduPoint.com
61 Held, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Sat 19th June 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 61 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raid teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 17 drug-pushers and recovered 3.

9kg hashish and 168 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 30 gamblers with stake money of 20,430.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 10 pistols, one rifle, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

