61 held for profiteering, fines imposed on violators

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Price control magistrates arrested 61 profiteers, sealed three shops,

and registered three cases against violators for selling essential

commodities at exorbitant rates.

According to official sources, over 9,000 inspections were carried

out across the district, resulting in Rs 128,000 fines imposed on

various outlets.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that strict

monitoring was being carried out from wholesale markets to retail

shops to maintain a stable supply chain. He emphasized that the

administration was issuing daily price lists to regulate market rates

effectively.

The supply of sugar at Ramadan bazaars has been doubled to

meet public demand during the month of Ramazan, he added.

