Open Menu

61 Held For Profiteering, Fines Imposed On Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 02:20 PM

61 held for profiteering, fines imposed on violators

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Price control magistrates arrested 61 profiteers, sealed three shops,

and registered three cases against violators for selling essential

commodities at exorbitant rates.

According to official sources, over 9,000 inspections were carried

out across the district, resulting in Rs 128,000 fines imposed on

various outlets.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that strict

monitoring was being carried out from wholesale markets to retail

shops to maintain a stable supply chain. He emphasized that the

administration was issuing daily price lists to regulate market rates

effectively.

The supply of sugar at Ramadan bazaars has been doubled to

meet public demand during the month of Ramazan, he added.

APP/sak

Recent Stories

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

2 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugur ..

Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..

11 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan