61 Held For Profiteering, Fines Imposed On Violators
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Price control magistrates arrested 61 profiteers, sealed three shops,
and registered three cases against violators for selling essential
commodities at exorbitant rates.
According to official sources, over 9,000 inspections were carried
out across the district, resulting in Rs 128,000 fines imposed on
various outlets.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that strict
monitoring was being carried out from wholesale markets to retail
shops to maintain a stable supply chain. He emphasized that the
administration was issuing daily price lists to regulate market rates
effectively.
The supply of sugar at Ramadan bazaars has been doubled to
meet public demand during the month of Ramazan, he added.
APP/sak
