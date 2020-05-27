61 Kashmiris killed in IOK in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred sixty one Kashmiris over the past three months in Indian occupied Kashmir from February 26 to May 26 of this year.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Wednesday, as many as 354 people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops on protesters in different areas of the occupied territory.

The troops arrested 1793 people during day-and-night cordon operations. More than 800 residential houses and structures were destroyed by the troops during the past three months.

Banners and posters with photographs of prominent martyred mujahideen, including Burhan Wani, Dr Manan Wani, Riyaz Naikoo and Junaid Sehrai, again surfaced in different areas of Srinagar and other districts, today.

The banners on behalf of Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Kashmir were pasted in wall streets, buildings and electricity poles in Srinagar and Pulwama areas.

The banners bearing slogans like the 'Nation is Indebted to These Heroes', reiterated that the mission of these martyrs would be taken to its logical end, against all odds.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Umar Aadil Dar, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Hurriyat AJK leaders Abdul Majeed Malik and Zahid Ashraf in their separate statements denounced the anti-people policies of the Modi-led fascist India.

They urged the UN to intervene to save the lives of the people from brutal Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Doctors Association Kashmir, today, announced to wear black bands in protest across the occupied territory, tomorrow, against the unrelenting incidents of torturing, manhandling and assaults on doctors and other medical staff by Indian forces' personnel.

The President of Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Suhial Naik in a statement in Srinagar said that, at least, three doctors had been thrashed and manhandled by the men in uniform over the past 48 hours.

Today, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Tajamul Hussain, was stopped by police while he was on his way to a quarantine centre to collect blood samples in Bnadipora. Earlier, renowned cardiologist Dr Maqbool, Dr Shabbir and many other health workers were brutally assaulted by the troops while they were going to discharge professional duties in Srinagar. A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian strongly condemned the ill-treatment of doctors and other healthcare workers by Indian forces' personnel.

On the other hand, three persons were injured in a mysterious blast in Tosamaidan area of Badgam district. The area was used as firing range by Indian Army for many years up to 2014.

The scholars associated with the Kashmir Scholars Consultative and Action Network, an interdisciplinary group of scholars from various countries and regions, in an open letter addressed to the UN chief, the UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect and the UN Security Council sought their intervention on urgent basis to prevent forced demographic change by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The group, which is engaged in research on the Kashmir dispute also drew the attention of the heads of top UN bodies towards the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.