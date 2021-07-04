61-kg charas seized, 3 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :People's Colony police have arrested three drug-traffickers and seized 61-kilogram charas from them.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO People's Colony Saqib Riaz checked an auto-rickshaw near Al-Fateh Ground Saleemi Chowk and recovered 61-kg charas.

The police arrested three accused from the rickshaw including driver Muhammad Shehzad of Abdullahpur, Muhammad Ehsan alias Afzal of Raza Abad and Sagheer Ahmad of Noorpur.

The police also recovered Rs.60,000 in cash, mobile-phones, etc. from the accused.

The accused revealed they worked for a drug baron Sheeraz Butt. A police team had been constituted to arrest the big fish, added the spokesman.