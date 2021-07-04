UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

61-kg Charas Seized, 3 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

61-kg charas seized, 3 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :People's Colony police have arrested three drug-traffickers and seized 61-kilogram charas from them.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO People's Colony Saqib Riaz checked an auto-rickshaw near Al-Fateh Ground Saleemi Chowk and recovered 61-kg charas.

The police arrested three accused from the rickshaw including driver Muhammad Shehzad of Abdullahpur, Muhammad Ehsan alias Afzal of Raza Abad and Sagheer Ahmad of Noorpur.

The police also recovered Rs.60,000 in cash, mobile-phones, etc. from the accused.

The accused revealed they worked for a drug baron Sheeraz Butt. A police team had been constituted to arrest the big fish, added the spokesman.

Related Topics

Police Driver Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

20 minutes ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

35 minutes ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

1 hour ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

2 hours ago

Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference &amp; ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.