'61 medical camps set up to deal with flood-related emergency'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director Health Service Dr. Aman Ullah on Wednesday said that 61 medical camps had been set up across the division to deal with flood related emergencies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Director Health Service Dr. Aman Ullah on Wednesday said that 61 medical camps had been set up across the division to deal with flood related emergencies.

Talking to APP, he said that 26 medical camps were set up in district Chiniot, 17 in district Jhang and 9 each in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts.

He said that 134 mobile medical teams had also been activated across the Faisalabad division and these teams would provide prompt assistance especially in far-flung area during flood emergencies.