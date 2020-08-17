UrduPoint.com
61 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

61 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :About 61 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12295 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 162032 people were screened for the virus till August 16, out of which 61 more were reported positive.

As many as 10956 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

