61 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :About 61 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27064 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 859968 people were screened for the virus till June 27 out of which 61 more were reported positive.

As many as 25920 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 307 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.