61 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away one more life in the province while the number of cases reached 97,044 after the registration of 61 new cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, a total number of deaths in the province reached 2,206.

The P&SHD confirmed that 24 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, two in Gujranwala, five in Rawalpindi,one in Attock, two in Sialkot, one in Gujrat, five in Multan, one in Vehari, five in Faisalabad, one in Chineot, three in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, two in Rahimyar Khan, one in Sahiwal, two in Okara, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Toba Tek Singh and one case was reported in Sargodha district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 985,347 tests for COVID-19 so farwhile 92,539 confirmed cases recovered.