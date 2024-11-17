Open Menu

61 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

61 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Sunday that 61 new cases of dengue fever were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

Among the districts, Rawalpindi recorded the highest number of cases with 48, followed by Lahore with 4, Attock with 3, and Chakwal and Faisalabad each with 2. Single cases were also reported in Sahiwal and Sialkot.

In the current week alone, 494 new cases have emerged, bringing the total number of the cases in Punjab to 7,395 for 2024 The Health Department has reassured citizens that hospitals are fully equipped with necessary medications and are prepared to manage the surge in patients.

Health officials have stressed the importance of preventive measures, urging residents to maintain hygiene, eliminate standing water, and cooperate with health teams working in high-risk areas.

To further assist the public, the department has activated a helpline (1033) for information and to report concerns related to dengue. Authorities have also called for increased public awareness and strict adherence to preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Water Sahiwal Rawalpindi Sialkot Chakwal Attock Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

20 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

21 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

21 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan