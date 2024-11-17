61 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Sunday that 61 new cases of dengue fever were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

Among the districts, Rawalpindi recorded the highest number of cases with 48, followed by Lahore with 4, Attock with 3, and Chakwal and Faisalabad each with 2. Single cases were also reported in Sahiwal and Sialkot.

In the current week alone, 494 new cases have emerged, bringing the total number of the cases in Punjab to 7,395 for 2024 The Health Department has reassured citizens that hospitals are fully equipped with necessary medications and are prepared to manage the surge in patients.

Health officials have stressed the importance of preventive measures, urging residents to maintain hygiene, eliminate standing water, and cooperate with health teams working in high-risk areas.

To further assist the public, the department has activated a helpline (1033) for information and to report concerns related to dengue. Authorities have also called for increased public awareness and strict adherence to preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases.