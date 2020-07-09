61 people died, 3,359 new cases surface during 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 99,362 cases was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 84, 587, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 29, 052 cases, Balochistan with 11,052, Islamabad with 13, 731, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,605 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1,459 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) At least 61 people died and 3, 359 new cases surfaced during last twenty-four hours in Pakistan.

As many as 24, 333 tests were conducted during last 24-hour time in the country.

There was improvement in the number of recoveries from Coronavirus in Pakistan with figure now reaching 145, 311.

According to National Command and Operation Center, the number of active Covid cases in the country were now 90,554. Out of 1568 ventilators allocated for COVID-19, 435 were occupied across the country.

