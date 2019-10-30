UrduPoint.com
61 Police Constables Promoted To Head Constables In Tharparkar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:04 PM

61 police constables promoted to head constables in Tharparkar

Tharparkar police have promoted 6 police constables to the rank of Head constable on seniority and lower qualified course basis

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Tharparkar police have promoted 6 police constables to the rank of Head constable on seniority and lower qualified course basis.

According to details, in this regard a departmental promotion ceremony was held at SSP office Mithi.

SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed and DSP Haroon Rasheed Sarai conferred badges to policemen and admired their services rendered for police department.

He directed the policemen to perform their duty diligently and with dedication.

