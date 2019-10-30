61 police constables promoted to head constables in Tharparkar

Tharparkar police have promoted 61 police constables to the rank of Head constable on seniority and on lower qualified course basis

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Tharparkar police have promoted 61 police constables to the rank of Head constable on seniority and on lower qualified course basis.

According to details, in this regard a departmental promotion ceremony held at SSP office Mithi.

SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed and DSP Haroon Rasheed Sarai decorated the policemen with badges and admired their services rendered for police department.

He directed the policemen to perform their duty diligently and with dedication.