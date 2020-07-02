61 POs among 413 arrested in June

The district police arrested 413 accused including 61 proclaimed offenders and seized 53 kg narcotics, 233 weapons and 1922 litres liquor in June last

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) -:The district police arrested 413 accused including 61 proclaimed offenders and seized 53 kg narcotics, 233 weapons and 1922 litres liquor in June last.

Police said on Thursday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers, the police registered 64 cases and arrested 66 accused with recovering 49 kg hashish, 4 kg Heroin and 1922 bottles of liquor from them.

Similarly, during operation against criminals and weapon holders, police teams arrested 235 accused and recovered 233 weapons including 145 pistols 30 bore, 8 Klashnikovs, 24 rifles (222,44, 223 bore), 51 guns of 12 bore, a carbine and 2962 cartridges from their possession.

The police teams also arrested 112 criminals including 61 proclaimed offenders.

They were wanted by police in murder, attempt of murder, abduction for ransom,robberies, theft and other cases.