UrduPoint.com

61 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 05:14 PM

61 power pilferers nabbed in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,00,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.5 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered nine of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

16 shops sealed, 32 cases registered over sugar ho ..

16 shops sealed, 32 cases registered over sugar hoarding

12 minutes ago
 Ten Killed, Seven Injured in Fire in Indian Hospit ..

Ten Killed, Seven Injured in Fire in Indian Hospital Treating COVID Patients - R ..

12 minutes ago
 12-day long anti-measles, Rubella vaccination camp ..

12-day long anti-measles, Rubella vaccination campaign in D.I. Khan

12 minutes ago
 West Indies set the target of 158 for Australia to ..

West Indies set the target of 158 for Australia to chase

33 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prospec ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prospects of Nuclear Talks' Resumptio ..

34 minutes ago
 751 transporters fined on overloading in previous ..

751 transporters fined on overloading in previous month

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.