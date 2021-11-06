61 power pilferers nabbed in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,00,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.5 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered nine of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.